The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Daniel Bruhl Reveals His Favorite Avenger

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is more than halfway through and the last couple of episodes featured the return of Captain America: Civil War villain, Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl). Fans have been loving the character in the Disney+ series, and even made him the show's biggest meme. This week, Brühl took to Instagram to plug the newest episode and reveal his favorite Avenger. Despite the many heroes featured in Civil War, Brühl ended up choosing a character he's never shared the screen with... Thor. However, Brühl and Chris Hemsworth did star together in the 2013 film Rush, which was the inspiration for his choice.

"Yesterday I was asked about my favorite Avenger......🙌 @chrishemsworth @marvel @marvelstudios @falconandwintersoldier #tbt," Brühl wrote. You can check out the photo of him and Hemsworth in the post below:

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brühl joked that Marvel fans should join "Team Zemo."

"They should all join Team Zemo. I think it's a good choice," Brühl said with a laugh. "No, but what was established in Civil War already and what I loved about Kevin Feige's reinterpretation of that character was that he is not a cliché, one-dimensional evil guy who just does that creepy stuff for no reason. He does it out of a very human motivation. He has suffered severe loss. So, although I always disagree with Zemo's radical methods, I kind of empathize with him, knowing where he was coming from. And that ambiguity is carried on in the show, as well, so you cannot totally dislike him."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

