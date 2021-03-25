The Gray Man: Venom’s Scott Haze and Inhumans’ Eme Ikwuakor Join the Russo Brothers Film

✖

The Gray Man cast keeps growing and we're only getting more and more excited! Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, are adapting Mark Greaney's The Gray Man, and the movie is set to star Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling with Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard also on board. Today, the Russo Brothers' production company, AGBO Films, announced that Scott Haze and Eme Ikwuakor would also be joining the cast. Haze is best known for playing Security Chief Roland Treece in Venom and will soon be seen in Jurassic World: Dominion. Ikwuakor played Gorgon on Inhumans and will soon be seen in Roland Emmerich's Moonfall.

"But wait! There’s more! Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze tapped in today to the cast of The Gray Man 💥 link in bio," ABGO Films wrote on Instagram. The Russos shared the post to their Instagram Stories, writing, "We can't help ourselves. Love a big cast." You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AGBO (@agbofilms)

Filming for The Gray Man began earlier this month. According to Deadline, the script by Joe Russo was recently "polished" by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. A previous report also revealed that the movie will be Netflix's biggest film budget to date.

"The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," Joe Russo previously said about the project. "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling’s character gets burned by the CIA and Evans’ character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film.”

"Gray Man is a spy film. For fans of The Winter Soldier, The Gray Man is similar in a sense that we’re trying to embed it in a very modern, current environment that we’re facing on a global level in terms of spy networks and [the] CIA," Anthony Russo said during a CCXP panel (via Collider). "It'll be fun to see Chris in the opposite role of Captain America."

Stay tuned for more updates about The Gray Man!