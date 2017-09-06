Amanda Nunes Is Celebrating Her Ronda Rousey Win With ‘A Lot Of Beer’

Amanda Nunes recently destroyed Ronda Rousey, and the first thing she wants to celebrate with is beer - "a lot of beer."

Nunes was spotted hustling to Wolfgang Puck's Bar & Grill in the MGM Grand after her 48 second KO against Ronda Rousey when a TMZ reporter caught up with her to ask her about her win and if she thinks Rousey should retire.

In the below video, Nunes is trailed by the reporter and gives insight into what she thinks Ronda Rousey should do moving forward. She also lets us know her take on if she is going to start a movie career.

Nunes seems beyond amped from her win and it looks like Rousey will have to do some soul-searching moving forward. See below what UFC head Dana White had to say on her loss:

UFC head honcho Dana White spoke on the UFC post-fight show about Rousey's status (via MMA Alpha). He said "I met with her backstage after and hung out with her for about 45 minutes and ya know, I'll tell you this. She's in better spirits this time than she was after the Holly Holm fight ya know. She's very competitive, she does not like to lose, she loves to win, and she loves to do what she sets out to do. Tonight wasn't her night, and none of this would be here without Ronda Rousey. Ronda Rousey built this. She talked me into letting women come into the UFC, and it's the smartest thing that I've ever done, so regardless of whether she comes back or doesn't come back, she's a winner. She built this whole thing."

When asked if this is the last time fans will see her in the octagon, White said "I don't know. Ya know, Ronda obviously needs to go home, take some time. She's very rich, she doesn't need to fight anymore. She's super competitive. Maybe she wants to, I don't know, we'll see what happens."

White was also asked about Nunes (via f4wonline). He said "that he could've spent $100 million promoting her before this and no one would have known who she was. After this win, everyone knows her and he thinks she'll be a big star going forward."

