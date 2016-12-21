Assassin’s Creed: Exciting Carriage Chase Clip Released

20th Century Fox has released a second clip from their upcoming movie Assassin's Creed.

In the clip, titled "Carriage Chase," we get to see Aguilar de Nerha (played by Michael Fassbender), an assassin in the time of the Spanish Inquisition, on horseback, racing to catch-up to Maria (Ariane Labed), a fellow assassin, who's in a horse-drawn carriage with a little boy caged in the back.

Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. Callum discovers he is descended from a mysterious secret society, the Assassins, and amasses incredible knowledge and skills to take on the oppressive and powerful Templar organization in the present day.

Assassin's Creed stars Academy Award nominee Michael Fassbender (X-Men: Days of Future Past, 12 Years a Slave) and Academy Award winner Marion Cotillard (The Dark Knight Rises). The cast also includes Jeremy Irons (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Brendan Gleeson (28 Days Later), and Michael K. Williams (Boardwalk Empire).

The film is directed by Justin Kurzel (Snowtown, Macbeth); produced by New Regency, Ubisoft Motion Pictures, DMC Films and Kennedy/Marshall; co-financed by RatPac Entertainment and Alpha Pictures; and distributed by 20th Century Fox.

Assassin's Creed opens in theaters worldwide on December 21st, 2016.