Back To The Future’s Michael J. Fox Congratulates The Chicago Cubs

Last night, baseball’s lovable losers the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, beating the Cleveland Indians, 8-7, in a thrilling, 10-inning Game 7. The victory ended the club’s 108-year-old championship drought. What made it truly remarkable was that, after Game 4, the Cubs were down 3-1 in the series and went on to win the next three games, with the last two victories coming on the road.

Since then, celebrities from all over have been congratulating the team on its historic championship. Michael J. Fox got in on the act and made a Back to the Future II reference.

“Only off by a year, not bad. Congrats Cubs,” Fox tweeted. “This is so heavy.”

In 1989’s Back to the Future II, Marty McFly and Doc Brown traveled to October 21, 2015, and at one point, a man comes up to Marty and asks him to donate money to fix the clock tower and a “Sports Flash” hologram appears nearby, congratulating the Cubs on winning the World Series. However, in that version, the Cubs defeated the Miami Gators (in 1989, there were no teams in Florida).

Only off by a year, not bad. Congrats @Cubs. This is so heavy. #FlyTheW — Michael J. Fox (@realmikefox) November 3, 2016

