N64 Fans Get a Surprise in March 2025

N64 fans are set to get a surprise during March 2025 in the form of a new game. No, a new Nintendo 64 game is not being released next month, but the next closest thing is happening. While the N64 had a small window on the market before it was replaced in 2001 by the Nintendo GameCube, it is a favorite console of many nostalgic Nintendo fans. Not only were many great games released during this era — such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, GoldenEye 007, and Perfect Dark — but this was the era where gaming transitioned from 2D games to 3D games. As a result, many games from this era don’t quite hold up. That said, those that prefer the N64-era games will want to check out a new March 2025 release.

More specifically, on March 31, independent developer SuitNTie is set to release a low-poly 3D game straight from the N64 era called Merchant 64. Unfortunately, for many Nintendo fans, the game is not coming to Nintendo Switch, at least not at launch. Rather, it will be a PC and Steam exclusive when it releases on March 31. Meanwhile, how much it will cost at release has not been disclosed. A new trailer has been though.

“Merchant 64 a low-poly tiny retro-inspired traveling merchant game,” reads an oficial elevator pitch of the game. ‘Take control of Merchant as you buy goods at low prices and sell them in different towns at higher prices.”

Of course, the use of some modern technology — particularly modern lighting techniques — means Merchant 64 doesn’t look like an N64 game straight from the console, and rather gives it a more N64 inspired look. And of course, those looking forward to it can anticipate more modernized controls as well.

For more N64-related coverage — including all of the latest N64 news, all of the latest N64 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest N64 deals — click here.