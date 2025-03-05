Classic PS1, PS2 RPG Series Is Finally Returning (But Not How Fans Want)

An iconic PlayStation RPG franchise that began on the PS1 and PS2 is finally set to return, but in a manner that might upset fans. When the PlayStation first burst onto the scene in the 1990s, it ended up being the console that numerous marquee franchises would debut upon. Properties like Resident Evil, Gran Turismo, Silent Hill, Twisted Metal, Metal Gear Solid, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Tomb Raider, and so many others began on PS1 and have continued to be relevant in the decades since on PS2, PS3, PS4, and PS5. Now, one of those original PlayStation games is set to return after having been on ice for 20 years, although details are still sparse.

Announced with a new trailer recently, publisher Konami unveiled a new game in its Suikoden series dubbed Suikoden Star Leap. Originally released in 1995, the first Suikoden was a huge hit on PS1 and went on to spawn a sequel, Suikoden II, that was even more well-received. The series would then continue on PS2 with Suikoden III, Suikoden IV, and Suikoden V, the final of which launched in 2006. While there have been a handful of spin-offs since, Suikoden has largely been left in the grave for the past two decades, much to the dismay of fans.

Now, that will finally be changing with Suikoden Star Leap. The concern is that Star Leap doesn’t seem to be a standard Suikoden game. Instead, it’s being crafted for mobile devices and seems to contain gacha elements. The visuals that have been shown off in the first Suikoden Star Leap trailer are impressive, though, and are in line with other HD-2D games that have come about in recent years. Whether or not Suikoden Star Leap will contain other RPG stylings of the franchise from the past is also hard to say based on this first trailer.

“A new role-playing adventure set in the world of Suikoden is coming soon to mobile devices!” says Konami’s description. “Suikoden Star Leap takes place a few years before the events of Suikoden I, but a couple years after Suikoden V. Players can explore vibrant, bustling towns and meet new and familiar characters along their quests. The game’s art style takes inspiration from 2D-pixel character designs with a mix of 3D backgrounds.”

The saving grace of this disappointing reveal is that Suikoden is soon set to return in another manner. Specifically, within the coming day on March 6th, Konami will be releasing Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars. This remastered bundle features the first two games in the Suikoden series and will be rolling out on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. So even if Star Leap’s announcement has left longtime fans frustrated, the best games in the series will soon be more accessible than ever.

For now, Konami has yet to announce when Suikoden Star Leap will be coming to iOS and Android devices. In all likelihood, we should learn more in the weeks and months ahead. Whenever further details come about, we’ll fill you in here on ComicBook.