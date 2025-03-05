Netflix Is Losing One of Its Best Animated Series Soon

Netflix is about to lose one of its best animated series soon, so it’s time to watch The Powerpuff Girls before its too late. Netflix has some of the best licensed animated series to watch on any streaming service out there, so it’s often the first place many fans go to check out either potential new favorites or some of the biggest classics. This, of course, some of the best animated works from the 1990s and 2000s, and that means fans should make sure to check out these releases before it’s too late as they could be leaving the service soon.

That’s the case for The Powerpuff Girls as the classic Cartoon Network series is now listed to be leaving the Netflix streaming service on April 2nd. This includes the two extra specials that are available to watch as well such as the holiday inspired The Powerpuff Girls: Twas the Fight Before Christmas and The Powerpuff Girls Rule!!!, a special that was crafted to celebrate the animated series’ 10th anniversary. After being added to the service back in 2023, this will be your final month to check it out before it leaves Netflix.

Why You Should Watch The Powerpuff Girls

First created by Craig McCracken for Cartoon Network back in the late 1990s, The Powerpuff Girls is one of the most iconic animated franchises to come from the network. It was one of the many shows that came from the experimental Cartoon Cartoons era. The series was such a success that it not only went on to run for six seasons, but new specials, a feature film release, and even a full rebooted animated series of its own. But that’s not all as there are still plans in the works to bring The Powerpuff Girls back for something new.

It’s no surprise as to why as The Powerpuff Girls was a very special series. The superhero show not only was great for all kinds of audiences across may ages, but had a lot of lasting power. There was almost a full live-action adaptation that was going to reinvent the series for a new audience, but it didn’t come to pass. It’s probably for the best as fans still see the original animated work as one of the best animated releases of all time nearly 30 years after its initial debut.

What’s Next for The Powerpuff Girls?

It’s not over just yet for The Powerpuff Girls either as a new animated reboot series is now in the works. But unlike the first one that wasn’t such a hit with fans of the original series, original creator Craig McCracken is returning for this new The Powerpuff Girls series. It was first announced to be in development a few years ago with Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe (the same studio behind The Amazing World of Gumball), but unfortunately not much has been revealed about the new reboot as of the time of this publication.

“The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up,” said Sam Register, president of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe when the new series was first announced to be in the works. “Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he’s bringing two of his greatest works in ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ and ‘Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends,’ and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio.

But for now, it’s best to check out The Powerpuff Girls as much as you can before it leaves Netflix.