Big Update On John Cena’s WWE Survivor Series Status Revealed

Oh. Snap. It looks like John Cena could potentially not be at Survivor Series this year. According to Cageside Seats, he is filming American Grit and should be gone until December.

Let’s also all understand that this is simply a rumor at this point. That means it is not official. We will make updates as more information comes in, but other outlets have indicated that this could be the case since the scheduling does make sense.

Randy Orton has also been pulled from the “Featured Superstars” list. His wife is expecting a child in November so this might have something to do with it.

Again, these updates are simply what we have heard so far. They are not fact yet.

