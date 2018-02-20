Brock Lesnar Suspended And Fined By UFC

A breaking report from ESPN has disclosed that Brock Lesnar has been suspended for one year, and fined $250, 000 of his over $2M purse.

(Photo: UFC)

After failing two drug tests back in July of this year, at the fight and at the weigh in against Mark Hunt, UFC announced they have suspended sports megastar Brock Lesnar as well as fined him a quarter of a million dollars.

In addition to those penalties, the official verdict will be overturned to a no contest, which would benefit Hunt’s already impressive record.

The WWE has not made a reaction to this decision but have said in the past that his status being a part-timer is different and does not hold him to UFC’s standards. You can draw your own conclusion to what that implies.

Lesnar has been promoted as being part of the 2017 Royal Rumble event, but with this ruling, could things change?

