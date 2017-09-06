Watch: Chrissy Metz Says Boyfriend Josh Stancil Isn’t a Fan of Filming Her ‘This Is Us’ Kissing Scenes

Chrissy Metz's new boyfriend of five months, Josh Stancil, may be known as her "sweet treat," but the This Is Us star reveals there's one thing about her job that he's not particularly too keen on.

Metz, who portrays Kate Pearson on the popular NBC series shared with The Wendy Williams Show on Friday that Stancil is not a fan of her kissing scenes with Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby.

While things are very congenial and platonic between the two actors, Metz said it does feel somewhat awkward when Stancil has to film her romantic scenes with her onscreen boyfriend.

"Initially, I was like, 'This is gonna be weird,' but he was fine with it," she admitted. "And then there was a really big kissing scene Chris and I did, who plays Toby, and he was like, 'I didn't like that.' He was like, 'Truth be told, that wasn't my favorite thing.'"

Metz also shared with Williams how the two met on the set, and what their first public appearance went like.

"We actually went to the Entertainment Weekly SAG Awards Pre-Party, and I thought, 'This is the first time that he's been out,' and I was nervous, because it's enough for one person to do it, you know, when you're in the spotlight, and then to bring a boyfriend, like, 'Oh my God!'"

But according to the 36-year-old actress, he did far better than she did.

"I was more nervous than he was," she joked. "He was just a pro and so congenial, and everyone loved him."

