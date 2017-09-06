Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency Intro And Orphan Black Farewell Announced For Comic-Con

BBC America has announced that it is bringing Orphan Black to San Diego Comic-Con 2016 for a Comic-Con farewell panel ahead of the show's fifth and final season. The panel will take play Friday, July 22.

In addition, BBC America's new original series Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency will make its Comic-Con debut on Saturday, July 23. The panel will feature stars Elijah Wood, Samuel Barnett, Hannah Marks, Jade Eshete, lead writer and executive producer Max Landis and showrunner Robert Cooper. The series will premiere October 22 on BBC America.

Here are the full official details for both the Orphan Black Panel and the Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency Panel:

ORPHAN BLACK PANEL

Orphan Black – BBC AMERICA

Friday, July 22

4:30pm

Room # 6BCF

BBC AMERICA's award-winning original series Orphan Black returns for its fourth and final San Diego Comic-Con panel. Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Tatiana Maslany (Sarah and the Leda clones), Jordan Gavaris (Felix), Kristian Bruun (Donnie), Kevin Hanchard (Art), as well as co-creators John Fawcett and Graeme Manson, will be joined by this year's moderator Comedy Bang! Bang! host Scott Aukerman. They'll look back at the entire series and offer clues to what's next for the Clone Club. @OrphanBlack #OrphanBlack

DIRK GENTLY'S HOLISTIC DETECTIVE AGENCY PANEL

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency – BBC AMERICA

Saturday, July 23

4:00pm

Room # 6BCF

Join stars Elijah Wood (Wilfred), Samuel Barnett (Penny Dreadful), Hannah Marks (The Amazing Spiderman), Jade Eshete (Dead Beat), lead writer and executive producer Max Landis (Chronicle, American Ultra) and showrunner Robert Cooper (Stargate Atlantis, Stargate Universe) for a first look at BBC AMERICA's Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, a new original series from the producers of The Walking Dead, premiering October 22. An adaptation from famed author of Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams – Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency follows the bizarre adventures of eccentric detective Dirk Gently (Barnett) and his reluctant assistant Todd (Wood), as they wend their way through an insane mystery; crossing unlikely paths with a bevy of wild and dangerous characters, each episode landing them a few random steps closer to uncovering the truth. BBCA's Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency is an eight-part co-production of AMC Studios, IDEATE MEDIA and IDW Entertainment with Circle of Confusion producing. @DirkGentlyBBCA #DirkGently