How Do Disney Princesses Celebrate Oktoberfest?

Everybody in the Mickey Mouse club gettin’ tipsy!

The beer is flowing today in Germany as Oktoberfest has officially begun! To celebrate the annual holiday, the website Pure Costumes has selected beers befitting each of the fifteen Disney princesses depicted in their infographic below. Such as, Snow White is perfectly paired with Hoegaarden Original White Ale; Elsa, who is as cold as the Rockies, gets Coors Light; Cinderella, who enjoys rides in her Pumpkin Coach, drinks Leinenkugel’s Harvest Patch Shandy; and Ariel can get cozy on a beach with a bottle of Corona. Head on over to Pure Costumes to find out why they chose each beer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the rest in the image below.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.