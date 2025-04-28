Here’s Every LEGO Set Launching On May 1st 2025

A new month means new LEGO, and when the calendar turns to May it’s (mostly) about Star Wars. As usual, LEGO has a big lineup of new sets and promotions on tap for an early Star Wars Day 2025 drop, including Star Wars Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship (75409). However, this is also the month that you’ll be able to add LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle (76323) and LEGO Mario Kart Standard Kart (72037) sets to your collections. Everything you need to know to make it happen can be found right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want to dive right in, you can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website and via LEGO’s dedicated Star Wars Day 2025 page. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of the special offers that are listed below. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here. All of the sets will be available to order on April 30st / May 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET unless otherwise indicated.

LEGO Star Wars Day 2025 Sets

LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship (75409) / 2,970 pieces / $299.99 / Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features an authentic interior, a movable main entrance, adjustable blasters, and seismic charges. Can be displayed in landing position or upright flight position with a sleek display stand.

/ 2,970 pieces / $299.99 / Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features an authentic interior, a movable main entrance, adjustable blasters, and seismic charges. Can be displayed in landing position or upright flight position with a sleek display stand. LEGO Star Wars Chopper (C1-10P) Astromech Droid (75416) / 1,039 pieces / $99.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features head movements, posable arms, and hidden tools. Packaged with a Chopper figure and an information plaque.

/ 1,039 pieces / $99.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features head movements, posable arms, and hidden tools. Packaged with a Chopper figure and an information plaque. LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett Helmet (75408) / 616 pieces / $69.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Brings to life unique details such as the adjustable rangefinder antenna.

/ 616 pieces / $69.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Brings to life unique details such as the adjustable rangefinder antenna. LEGO Star Wars Rebel U-Wing Starfighter (75399) / 594 pieces / $69.99 / Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features minifigures of Cassian Andor, K-2SO, an ISB Tactical Agent, and Dedra Meero (a first for LEGO). Includes a swing function for the wings to put them in a ‘V’ formation.

/ 594 pieces / $69.99 / Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features minifigures of Cassian Andor, K-2SO, an ISB Tactical Agent, and Dedra Meero (a first for LEGO). Includes a swing function for the wings to put them in a ‘V’ formation. LEGO Star Wars Kylo Ren Helmet (75415) / 529 pieces / $69.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features pure dark side detail.

/ 529 pieces / $69.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features pure dark side detail. LEGO Star Wars Brick-Built Star Wars Logo (75407) / 700 pieces / $59.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features hidden surprises and details for fans to discover during the build.

/ 700 pieces / $59.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features hidden surprises and details for fans to discover during the build. LEGO Star Wars Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle (75406) / 386 pieces / $69.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features a sleek stand with a nameplate and information about the ship.

/ 386 pieces / $69.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features a sleek stand with a nameplate and information about the ship. LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz Revenge of the Sith Heroes and Villains (40796) / 656 pieces / $49.99 / Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features iconic characters in their most recognizable form.

/ 656 pieces / $49.99 / Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features iconic characters in their most recognizable form. LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz Luke Skywalker (Rebel Pilot) (40795) / 138 pieces / $9.99 / Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features one of the most iconic characters in their most recognizable form.

May the 4th Gift with Purchase (GWP) Items (May 1st – 5th)

LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett’s Starship Key Chain (5009394) / See at LEGO: Dates: May 1st – 5th Minimum purchase: LEGO Insiders members receive this gift when purchasing the new LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship (75409), while stocks last. LEGO Insiders membership required. Features: The keychain showcases a distinctive centerpiece emblem of Jango Fett’s Starship, which can rotate to replicate the starship’s iconic take-off position. Can be used as a keychain or bag charm.

/ See at LEGO: LEGO Star Wars Kamino Training Facility (40765) / See at LEGO: Dates: May 1st – 5th Minimum purchase: Receive this gift with purchases of $160 or more on LEGO Star Wars sets (excludes pre-order sets), while stocks last. Features: Includes LEGO Star Wars minifigures of 3 Clone Cadets (new to LEGO) and a KE-8 Enforcer floating patrol vehicle which holds one LEGO minifigure in the cockpit.

/ See at LEGO: LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Mini-Build (30708) / See at LEGO: Dates: May 1st – 5th Minimum purchase: Receive this gift with purchases of $40 or more on LEGO Star Wars sets (excludes pre-order sets), while stocks last. Features: Small-scale brick-built model of the iconic Millennium Falcon.

/ See at LEGO:

LEGO May the 4th Insiders Promotions (From May 1st)

LEGO Star Wars Joe Hogan Poster (5009512) / See at LEGO: Dates: From May 1st Points required: 1,800 points, LEGO Insiders membership required Markets: Global markets except Mexico Features: Limited-edition poster by Joe Hogan featuring the Jango Fett’s Starship set in a “Flying with the Fetts” retro sitcom VHS parody design.

/ See at LEGO: LEGO Star Wars Pencil Case (5009393) / See at LEGO: Dates: From May 1st Points required: 1,000 points, LEGO Insiders membership required Markets: Global markets except Mexico, Singapore, and Malaysia Features: LEGO Star Wars themed Tin Pencil case with a set of stickers featuring classic Star Wars minifigures.

/ See at LEGO: LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship Lenticular Coin / See at LEGO: Dates: From May 1st Points required: 2,500 points, LEGO Insiders membership required Markets: Global markets except Mexico, Singapore, and Malaysia Features: Highly collectible LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship Lenticular Coin. Additional Star Wars Day 2025 Insiders offers are expected to be available here at LEGO starting on May 1st. Points offers and deals are always part of these events.

/ See at LEGO:

LEGO Super Mario / May 2025

LEGO Mario Kart Standard Kart (72037) / 1972 pieces / $169.99 / Available for pre-order with a May 15th launch date / See at LEGO: The Mario Kart Mario & Standard Kart set allows builders to recreate Mario in his Standard Kart and features a poseable figure with a movable head and arms. It also includes a stand that you can use to display the kart at dynamic angles, mimicking Mario speeding around the track, dodging bananas, or falling off a cliff. When complete it will measure 19cm W x 32cm L x 22cm H (7.48 inches x 12.60 inches x 8.66 inches)

LEGO Marvel / May 2025

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle (76323) / 621 pieces / $99.99 / See at LEGO: Inspired by the conclusion of conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, this set includes 9 minifigures: Captain America (with shield), Iron Man MK85 (with sword and shield), Chitauri (with arm-mounted shooter), Ant-Man, Wanda Maximoff (with flame elements), Doctor Strange, Iron Spider (with 4 movable ‘legs’ on his back), Black Panther and Falcon (with 2 stud shooters). To top it off, there’s a large Thanos figure and an articulated Ant-Man mech. LEGO encourages fans to configure the characters and structure to make the display your own.

Miscellaneous LEGO Sets / May 2025