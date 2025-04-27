Classic Anime Returning to Toonami for New Episodes After a Decade

A classic action anime series is finally going to be airing new episodes with Toonami over a decade after its original premiere. Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block shuffles around its offerings all the time, and the next significant shift is coming next month with some new shows joining the line up. While fans have been able to enjoy Blue Exorcist’s first season with the programming block thanks to its return late last Fall, this anime actually made its initial premiere with Toonami all the way back in 2014. But this time around, Blue Exorcist is finally going to go beyond that first season.

While Toonami had only aired the very first season of Blue Exorcist when it originally debuted with the block back in 2014, Toonami has announced on their official Facebook page that Blue Exorcist Season 2 will finally be airing with the block beginning on May 17th at 1:00AM ET. This will be the debut broadcast of Blue Exorcist -Kyoto Saga- for Toonami, and that means any fans who have been exclusively watching the series with the anime block will finally get to see the next chapter of the long running anime saga.

What to Know for Blue Exorcist Season 2

In retrospect, it’s certainly wild to see that Blue Exorcist -Kyoto Saga- will be finally making its debut with Toonami as it was quite a divisive release when it first premiered in Japan back in 2017. It divided fans over the fact that it had its own original take compared to what happened in Kazue Kato’s original manga series, and now many Toonami fans will see for themselves for the first real time. But it’s also part of a huge comeback for the Blue Exorcist anime franchise in general as following the release of that second season, it laid dormant for many years.

It wasn’t until early last year that Blue Exorcist returning for a new season of the anime covering the Shimane Illuminati Saga. This third season of the anime then lead to the quick premiere of a fourth season, which has since been split into two halves with Beyond the Snow Saga airing late last year, and The Blue Night Saga half of the season airing earlier this year. So now that the second season is coming to Toonami, perhaps there’s a good chance that the other seasons will join the block next.

Toonami Schedule Changes for May 2025

Blue Exorcist -Kyoto Saga- won’t be the only new addition to Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block later this May either as they have also announced that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its highly anticipated debut that same night. The schedule for Toonami beginning on Saturday, May 17th breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM – Lazarus

12:30AM – Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

1:00AM – Blue Exorcist -Kyoto Saga-

1:30AM – One Piece

2:00AM – One Piece

2:30AM – Naruto

3:00AM – Sailor Moon

The schedule for this May includes not only many of the longer running nostalgic hits like Sailor Moon, Naruto, and One Piece, but also brand new hits like Lazarus, the newest anime from Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe. Now with the addition of two more nostalgic, yet brand new releases for the block, Toonami’s going to have one of the strongest line ups that it had offered in months.

Toonami debuts with Adult Swim every Saturday evening, and has gone on for such a long time that it’s been on for longer than the first run was before it was cancelled. It’s revival has been such a longstanding hit with Adult Swim, and new shows added to the line up continue to make the block can’t miss TV.