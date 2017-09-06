Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Will Star In Ocean’s Eight

The upcoming prequel to Ocean's 11 featuring a squad of female thieves pulling off an epic heist at the Met Gala has gained some of the most talented actresses of this generation. According to recent reports, the film has also gained Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.





The current cast of Ocean's Eight includes Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, and Helena Bonham Carter. To break up the Oscar-winning and critically-acclaimed actresses are newer stars like Mindy Kaling, Dakota Fanning, and Rihanna.

However, films require much more than just talented actresses, so the filmmakers decided to bring in Kardashian and Jenner for small cameo sequences in the production. It's unclear exactly what their roles will be, the duo was spotted on set dressed in immaculate gowns, much like you'd wear to the actual Met Gala. Kylie Jenner was also spotted on set in a more casual outfit, so it's unclear whether she'll actually appear in the film or if she was just dropping by the set.

Although the reality stars are mostly known for being reality stars, we can only assume Kim has taken a method approach to appearing in the movie, going so far as to stage a robbery of her own belongings in Paris just to have a better idea of what it would really like to be robbed.

If Kim didn't stage her own robbery, then she's coming off a long string of bad luck dating back to October, when she was robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry by suspects wearing police uniforms. Her husband Kanye West was then hospitalized for exhaustion and anxiety, leading to rumors of the pair ending their marriage.

Kendall has also had her fair share of trials and tribulations, what with her constant posting of photos online featuring her in various states of undress. We can only assume that her clothes keep getting stolen and she can only find clothes that are child-sized to squeeze into. Here's hoping a movie production of this size was able to find adult-sized clothes for her.

[H/T Bravo]