Every Plot Hole In ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Might Have Just Been Explained

Pretty Little Liars will be ending its seven season run on Freeform, which was formally ABC Family. And while the hit-series always kept fans in suspense there was always undoubtedly questions that were left unanswered. However, if you've been a long-time watcher then you've learned early on that when those questions are answered, it's not usually what you wanted to hear or even expected.

Oftentimes, viewers get no answers at all, and now, as we all mentally prepare for the show's final episodes, we finally know why.

Recently, Cosmopolitan gave an oral history of the high school teen drama/murder mystery, where production designer Jakub Durkoth revealed a major detail about the series. Durkoth said that logic isn't welcome in the land of the "Liars."

"I created a little box that hung on the wall in the art department. If you asked a logic question, you had to put a dollar in it," he told the publication.

While it is a short and simple comment, it explains everything! So if you're one of those viewers still wondering how Spencer and Charlotte were conceived, or whatever happened to Aria's brother, Mike, don't expect to find that out.

Durkoth wasn't the only one who knew things in the fictional small town of Rosewood didn't always make sense. Costume designer Mandi Line also pointed out many of the holes in the series.

"They never go to class. They always have coffee dates and breakfast. I'd be like, 'Marlene, did they go to school?' 'Not yet!' 'What time is it?' '1 p.m.!' The absurdity trickles into every department," Line said. "If someone said about Aria, 'That skirt is a little short,' I would say, 'She sleeps with her English teacher.'"

Ian Harding, who plays Ezra on the show, perhaps had the best explanation for the Liars nonsensical plot points.

"I wonder if we secretly paved the way for the Trump administration. Because it's just about what you want to believe at all times and ignoring the obvious truths, and people just go with you for seven years on that," he said.

Harding continued, "There are so many times of, like, Go to the police! Don't make this more difficult than it needs to be! It's all about misinformation and a complete lack of logic. We just saturated the United States with it. I think we're secretly to blame for the current president."

