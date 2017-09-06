Sons Of Anarchy Creator Kurt Sutter Wants To Do ‘Crossover’ With The Walking Dead

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter might have just tweeted the best thing we at PopCultureNow.com and ComicBook.com have ever heard. It was clearly a joke, but who cares! We would totally be fine with a The Walking Dead and Sons of Anarchy crossover!

I have to connect with @RobertKirkman so we can finally do "The Riding Dead". That way I can bring back Damon Pope. https://t.co/eXaVBDLavX — kurt sutter (@sutterink) January 20, 2017

Again, this is obviously not real and would probably never happen, but boy if it did. Not to mention if Sutter had a vehicle to bring back Damon Pope? That is so much goodness it is hard to even handle without your head exploding.

UP NEXT: Kurt Sutter Talks First 9 Prequel Series

Mayans MC has been getting more and more buzz lately and we are finally starting to see various Sons of Anarchy actors come forward supporting the show. A pilot has been ordered and will be coming very soon.

But Harold Perrineau wasn't the only one excited on Twitter. He kicked off the conversation with huge support of Mayans MC, but as soon as Sutter said he had to talk to The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to do a "Riding Dead" series, the Internet lost their damn mind:

@sutterink @RobertKirkman if there is anything better than undead bikers I am sure I don't know what it is...right @wwwbigbaldhead ? — Kathy McAndrew (@KathyMcAndrew) January 20, 2017

@sutterink @RobertKirkman Sounds good to me. You guys working together would make an awesome show 😎 — Tascha➰ (@knallamon) January 20, 2017

@sutterink @RobertKirkman laid up in a hospital bed. But this.. I needed to see this. So excited — Nick Thomas (@nicktttizz) January 20, 2017

There is no doubt this would never happen, but it is hard not to love the idea of a zombie Damon Pope cruising on a motorcycle.

MORE Sons of Anarchy: Kurt Sutter Shares Music Video Featuring Katey Sagal Bringing Back All The Nostalgia / Emilio Rivera Teases With A Mayans MC Photo / Will Charlie Hunnam Be In Mayans MC? / Kurt Sutter Set To Direct Mayans MC / Emilio Rivera Weighed In On Jax And Mayans MC / Emilio Rivera Casts Doubt On Whether He Will Be On Mayans MC / This Sons Of Anarchy Star Wants To Return For Mayans MC / Kurt Sutter Unveils Sons Of Anarchy Holiday Picture / Is Mayans MC Spin-Off A Good

Would you want to see a Sons of Anarchy crossover with The Walking Dead?

[H/T Twitter, Kurt Sutter]