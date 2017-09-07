The Walking Dead: Glenn and Maggie’s Wedding Plans Include Merle

On the bonus episode of last week's Talking Dead, Lauren Cohan talked about Glenn and Maggie's wedding plans. While one might expect that Merle would not be on the guest list considering that he tried to kill Glenn, it turns out that Lauren Cohan said that Merle would actually be invited to the wedding. Cohan explained, "Yes, we don't have that many people. He might be the ringbearer….no, Carl would be the ringbearer." When host Chris Hardwick suggested that Beth might be the ringbearer, Cohan corrected, "No, Beth would be the maid of honor." Cohan clarified, "This is assuming there's a wedding and everything's forgiven, then yes he (Merle) would be able to come." Eliza Dushku, who was one of the celebrity guests on the episode, joked, "Lori's white dress would be perfect if it was real." Check out the entire bonus episode of last week's Talking Dead below.