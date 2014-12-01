The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus To Answer Questions And Live Tweet Midseason Finale

Tonight is a big night for The Walking Dead fans. The Walking Dead Midseason Finale airs starting at 9 PM ET on AMC. And The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus has announced that he will be doing a fan Q&A via Twitter before the Midseason Finale.

Norman Reedus will start answering fan questions on Twitter at 5:30 PM PT/8:30 PM ET. Fans that have question for Reedus should tweet using hashtag #AskNorman. After the Q&A, Reedus will also be live tweeting the Midseason Finale.

I'll be answering #WalkingDead questions Sunday 5:30PST and hanging around to live-tweet the winter finale! Tweet with #AskNorman. TONIGHT — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) November 30, 2014

Could it be that Reedus' character Daryl Dixon plays a big role in the Midseason Finale? Reedus did tease that he cried for an hour after reading the script for the Midseason Finale. Hopefully, Reedus isn't going to be tweeting Daryl's goodbye.