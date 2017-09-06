The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman Addresses The Morgan Question…Sort Of

During the first half of The Walking Dead Season 5, Lennie James' character Morgan Jones has made a couple of appearances in end credits scenes. Morgan was most recently shown arriving at the same church that Rick's group took shelter at. Morgan even picked up the Washington, DC map that Abraham left Rick, which had the note, "Sorry, I was an asshole. Come to Washington. The new world's gonna need Rick Grimes."

Based on vines growing on a sign that Morgan passes in the woods, it appears that Morgan might be several months behind Rick's group. Because of the time gap, there has been lots of fan speculation over whether or not Morgan will eventually catch up and cross paths with Rick's group.

In an interview in the print edition of Entertainment Weekly, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman sort of addressed the likelihood of Morgan meeting up with Rick's group.

"While I will not confirm that Morgan will eventually meet up with our characters," said Kirkman. "I will say that it would be a misstep on our part if he didn't."

Even though Kirkman stops short of confirming Morgan meeting up with Rick's group, he makes a strong point that it would be a misstep on their part if he doesn't. After all, why would The Walking Dead be showing the footage of Morgan following in the path of Rick's group if a reunion between him and Rick wasn't in the works.