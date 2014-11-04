The Walking Dead Slabtown Songs Are Be Gone Dull Cage, You Better Run And Nobody’s Fault But Mine

The Walking Dead Season 5 started out with no featured songs in the first three episode. But with the return of Emily Kinney as Beth Green on the "Slabtown" episode of The Walking Dead, the music is back.

When Dr. Steven Edwards and Beth were wheeling a dead patient down the hallway to the elevator shaft, the song that plays in the background is Kiev's Be Gone Dull Cage. We've embedded a Youtube version of the song below.

When Beth brings Dr. Edwards a tray of food in his office, Dr. Edwards is listening to a Junior Kimbrough song called "You Better Run." We've embedded a Youtube version of the song below.

At the very end of the episode, when Beth is walking down the hospital hallway toward Dr. Edwards when she spots a familiar face being wheeled in on a gurney, the song that plays in the background is Blind Willie Johnson's Nobody's Fault But Mine. We've embedded a Youtube version of the song below.

The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9 PM ET on AMC.