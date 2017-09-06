The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus On Daryl Reuniting With Carol

Since The Governor's attack on the prison, Daryl Dixon has been out in the wilderness with Beth Greene. However, in a recent interview on Huffington Post Live, it was Carol Peletier, who Norman Reedus was asked about in regards to a potential relationship with his character Daryl Dixon. "Those two people are very similar. I've always said that damaged people sort of gravitate toward damaged people. They see a lot of themselves in each other. I will say that if they were reunited Daryl would be very happy about that," said Reedus. "I've gotten very lucky as an actor on the show to work with her [Melissa McBride] and to work with Emily [Kinney]. Both those actresses are great. You kind of just have to watch them. That's all you really need to do. Yeah, I think they would be very happy." With Carol heading toward Terminus with Tyreese and the kids, could a Daryl and Carol reunion be in the works? The "Still" episode of The Walking Dead airs on Sunday, March 2, 2014 at 9 PM ET.