Vin Diesel’s Touching Remembrance Of Paul Walker

It was one year ago today that Paul Walker died in an automobile accident. The world was shocked by the tragic and sudden loss of an actor who was beloved as one of the good guys in Hollywood. As much as of an impact that Walker's death had on his numerous fans, it was toughest on those closest to him, including his Fast & Furious co-stars.

Earlier today, Vin Diesel took to Facebook to share a touching remembrance of Paul Walker. Diesel's words remember the impact that Walker had on his own family.