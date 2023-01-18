Power Rangers: Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why She's Not in 30th-Anniversary Special

The Power Rangers franchise is coming back in a huge way with a special new episode coming to Netflix as part of the 30th Anniversary for the series, and original Pink Ranger star Amy Jo Johnson explained to fans why she is not a part of the upcoming anniversary special! Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will be releasing on Netflix this Spring, and following the reveal of the first major look at what to expect, it was confirmed that the new special will be bringing back many fan favorite stars from across the first three seasons of the series.

With Catherine Sutherland confirmed to return as the Pink Ranger for Once & Always, and with the mix of cast members from the first two seasons, fans had been wondering why Amy Jo Johnson (who played Kimberly Hart in the original series' run) was absent. Taking to Twitter to explain to fans why she will be missing out on the 30th Anniversary special, Johnson clarified that she "never said no" and "just didn't say yes to what was offered."

Why Amy Jo Johnson Is Not Seen in Power Rangers' 30th Anniversary Special

As Johnson explained to fans, it wasn't the lack of interest but the two parties did not agree on the terms of her potential return, "For the record I never said no…I just didn't say yes to what was offered." But Johnson also teased that something else might be in the works while fully supporting the cast returning for Once & Always, "But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!" Thankfully, it won't be too much longer until we get to see all of the returns!

Returning for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always are original cast members David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, Johnny Yong Bosch, Barbara Goodson, and Richard Horvitz. Releasing with Netflix around the world on April 19th, the upcoming special is teased as such:

"In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

