Power Rangers Dino Fury Confirms Premiere Date with New Trailer

Power Rangers Dino Fury has confirmed its release date with a new trailer! Following the end of Power Rangers Beast Morphers last year, fans had been wondering when they would be able to tune into Nickelodeon for the next big entry in the franchise. Shaking things up is not only the fact that Hasbro will be taking over the franchise in full from this entry on, but the fact that this next series will be returning to a dinosaur motif. Thankfully we won't have to wait too long to see how it shakes out when the series makes its debut later this month!

Nickelodeon has confirmed Power Rangers Dino Fury is set to premiere Saturday, February 20th at 8:00AMEST. To commemorate the confirmation of the new release date is a brand new trailer showing off the new team, weapons, zords, enemies, and all kinds of action and more. It's our best look at the next entry in the franchise yet. You can check it out below:

Dinosaurs Superheroes ✔️Outrageous bad guys ✔️We don't wanna say this preview has it all...but it does. 🦖⚡👏 Tune into the season premiere of Power Rangers Dino Fury Saturday Feb. 20 at 8AM ET/PT only on @Nickelodeon

#PowerRangers #DinoFury #Nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/tj9Sf7OyXt — POWER⚡️RANGERS (@PowerRangers) February 5, 2021

ComicBook.com's Matthew Aguilar actually had the chance to speak with the cast of the series last year and the main roster for the series includes the likes of Russell Curry as Zayto the Dino Fury Red Ranger, Kainalu Moya as Ollie the Dino Fury Blue Ranger, Hunter Deno as Amelia the Dino Fury Pink Ranger, Tessa Rao as Izzy the Dino Fury Green Ranger, and Chance Perez as Javi the Dino Fury Black Ranger. Here's a look at the cast:

Power Rangers Dino Fury is currently described as such, "65 million years ago an ancient force brought the power of the Morphin Grid to planet Earth. Now, the forces of evil have come to claim that power, and a group of heroes must rise up to meet this challenge. Harnessing the energy of the Morphin Grid with the prehistoric power of Dino Fury. They will unlock incredible new Morphers, Dino Powered Weapons, powerful new Zords, and astonishing new Megazords. In the tradition of dinosaur teams of the past comes a brand new entry, Power Rangers Dino Fury."

