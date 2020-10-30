Power Rangers: Get To Know The Cast of Dino Fury (Exclusive)

Hasbro held their latest Fan Friday Livestream for Power Rangers, and during the event, they revealed a multitude of new toy lines, figures, and more. One of the most anticipated reveals though surrounded the upcoming season Power Rangers Dino Fury, specifically the official reveal of the rest of the cast, and we are delighted to give you your official first look at the core cast of Dino Fury, though we also had the chance to chat with the new cast and talk to them about finding out they were Rangers, what they love about the franchise, and more! The full cast includes Russell Curry (Red), Kai Moya (Blue), Hunter Deno (Pink), Tessa Rao (Green), and Chance Perez (Black), and you can find all the character details, bios, photos, and more starting on the next slide. First though we wanted to ask if they were fans of the franchise before they auditioned, and what they loved about the franchise most. "I grew up watching Power Rangers and was a HUGE fan as a kid! I had so many of the toys and watched the show every day after school," Curry said. "I love that the franchise teaches lessons about teamwork to the next generation. It’s so important that we find ways to work together to face challenges despite our differences, and that’s what the Rangers do in every episode!" "My uncle is a huge fan of Power Rangers and has been ever since he was a kid," Moya said. "I remember watching it with him growing up. The thing I love the most about the franchise is its ability to inspire the youth. Power Rangers teaches kids to be courageous and that teamwork is crucial!" "Who isn’t a fan of Power Rangers?! To me, they’re one of the most iconic super heroes to date," Deno said. "I love how much the franchise really boosts their Rangers; the lessons that are taught are so important in life. To be a Ranger, inspiring and showing kids who watch what we can be, is going to be so rewarding." "I grew up hearing a lot about it and knew it was this incredible legacy, but never imagined I’d get to be a part of it," Rao said. "I love what the franchise represents; we can always try to be better, whether that’s for our own life or in someone else’s, and if you are courageous and kind, anyone can be a Power Ranger - even me!" "I grew up with Power Rangers! When I was a little six-year-old kid, I had the movies, the weapons, a costume or two, and even the PR underwear," Perez said. "I’d say that my favorite thing about the Power Rangers franchise are the lessons they teach in each episode. Their positive attitudes and outlooks on whatever situation befell them. Now, we may not all be fighting literal 50ft tall monsters, but we all have our own demons in our lives. Power Rangers taught me that we have to keep trying, even if we don’t get it right the first time around" Hit the next slide to get all the official details and find more from our full interview with the cast! Power Rangers Dino Fury debuts on Nickelodeon in 2021. Are you excited for Dino Fury, and what do you think of the cast? Let us know in the comments or as always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB to talk all things Power Rangers!

Russell Curry: Dino Fury Red (Photo: Hasbro) Name: Russell Curry Ranger Color: Red Character Name: Zayto Bio: Russell Curry grew up in Rancho Cucamonga, California, a quiet suburb of Los Angeles. He reluctantly took his first acting class as a junior at Alta Loma High School and fell in love with it, much to his surprise. Since then, Russell has dedicated himself to projects with a purpose and bringing smiles to people's faces. In his free time, he loves eating great food, spending time with family, and cheering on his LA Clippers through thick and thin. Russell is truly honored with the opportunity to serve as a role model for young people as he joins Power Ranger family. Russell is represented by LoveStone Agency in Los Angeles.

A Surreal Moment It's gotta be a pretty surreal moment when you find out you're going to be a Power Ranger. What can you tell us about that moment and who was the first person you told? "It was a bittersweet moment when I found out," Curry said. "I was actually with my family preparing for a memorial service, but as soon as I got the news I told my whole family who were all really happy for me. I am grateful that I was with the people closest to me, even though it wasn’t under the best circumstances." "I was absolutely stoked when I found out I was going to be a Power Ranger," Moya said. "I also felt very relieved because it took a while until I heard back. My first audition was back in March, and I found out I was casted on August 13th! The first person I called was my mom, but she didn’t answer because she was working. So my dad found out before her!" "Honestly, it’s still so surreal," Deno said. "I end up reminding myself every day that I’m a Power Ranger! I was with my best friend, Madison Bailey, the day I got the call. I knew it was about the project as soon as my agent called. He answered so casually, too. Just started off with “hey how are ya?” Then he goes on and says “Unfortunately.... it looks like you’re going to have to go to New Zealand. You’re the new Pink Power Ranger.” And at the time I thought I was auditioning for the Yellow Ranger, so my response was, “PINK?!”. Maddie looked at me and I just nodded and instantly started crying. I immediately called my mom and I couldn’t even tell her, she knew right away. My mom is my BEST friend and my biggest supporter, so of course she was the first one I called." "So surreal! It was all quite sudden and unexpected, in the most amazing way," Rao said. "I was outside my work on a break and I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I immediately rung my mum - my parents have been my biggest supporters and I couldn’t wait to share the news with them." "The moment I found out, I was on a FaceTime call with my manager! He started out the call with, “I’M TALKING TO THE NEW BLACK POWER RANGER BABY!” My immediate reaction was, “NO WAY! What?! Are you kidding me?!” Then my sister and my mom came shooting down the

hall in excitement, and we all began screaming and shouting! There was so much happiness, excitement and encouragement from my family. I won't ever forget that day," Perez said.

Kainalu (Kai) Moya: Dino Fury Blue (Photo: Hasbro) Name: Kainalu (Kai) Moya Ranger Color: Blue Character Name: Ollie Bio: Kainalu Moya was born and raised in Kaneohe, Oahu (Hawai'i). His first name means "Ocean Wave" in Hawaiian. In addition to his Hawaiian blood, he also has Japanese, Chinese and Filipino heritage. He took his first theatre class during his first semester of college and that ignited his interest in acting. He moved to Los Angeles at the end of 2018 to pursue his dream. He is an avid runner and surfer. Kainalu is so excited to be part of the Power Ranger family.

Hunter Deno: Dino Fury Pink (Photo: Hasbro) Name: Hunter Deno Ranger Color: Pink Character Name: Amelia Bio: Hunter Deno was born and raised in Orlando Florida. She booked her first commercial on her first birthday and never looked back. She loves to travel and explore the outdoors. Especially on her family's ranch where she enjoys the company of her cows, donkey and dogs. She is thrilled to be apart of Power Ranger history.

Stunts, Costume, or Morph? After you got the part, what were you looking forward to most? Doing some stunts, wearing the costume, or doing the morphing sequence? "Wearing the costume! I used to pretend I was the Red Ranger when I was a kid, so seeing myself in the suit is a truly surreal, full-circle experience," Curry said. "When I found out I got the part, I was so excited to work with the stunt team. My ultimate goal is to be in action films, so I was so pumped about that," Moya said. "I feel like there wasn't one thing in particular I was looking forward to most," Deno said. "I've trained a little in the stunt world before, so getting to train with the stunt team was really exciting for me. Nothing will beat putting THE suit on for the first time though. It's extremely empowering, especially completing it while doing the morphing sequence in full costume." "I couldn't wait to do all of it! I was most looking forward to getting to learn heaps of stunts but there is something incredibly special about wearing the suit," Rao said. "When I tried it on for the first time, I almost cried (but don't tell anyone!)." "Definitely the costume and stunts," Perez said. "When I was younger, all my friends and I would pretend we were Power Rangers, kicking and punching the air, trying to imitate them. I can't believe that I actually get to do that now! The inner child in me is living his dream."

Tessa Rao: Dino Fury Green (Photo: Hasbro) Name: Tessa Rao Ranger Color: Green Character Name: Izzy Bio: Tessa Rao's introduction to acting began at an early age, with her love for music and theatre gradually developing into a strong passion for the film industry. Her multicultural background helped her to appreciate diversity in the human experience and made her increasingly curious to understand why people are the way they are. After finishing school, during which time she travelled to the Globe to perform as Celia in 'As You Like It' and starred opposite Willow Shields in feature film "Into the Rainbow", Tessa was accepted into The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles, California. This further cemented her love of performing, and she graduated in 2019, before spending time working in the US in film and theatre. Some of her theatre credits include Abigail in 'The Crucible', R.P McMurphy in 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest', and Vanessa in 'In the Heights'. Tessa has an ATCL Diploma in Performance and is a passionate writer, singer/songwriter, and musician.

Chance Perez: Dino Fury Black (Photo: Hasbro) Name: Chance Perez Ranger Color: Black Character Name: Javi Bio: Chance Perez was born on November 10, 1997 to Shawne Lanee Perez and Albert Louie Perez Jr. He has two sisters: Aspen Kaye Perez and Presley Kaye Perez. Raised in Seal Beach, California, Chance has harbored a deep passion for the entertainment industry since he was a child, and after appearing on America's Got Talent and the Boyband Project signed a major record deal with Hollywood Records, after winning the ABC series, Boyband, as part of the group In Real Life. He was inspired by his father, a musician himself, whom Chance lost when he was only eight years old. He has cited his father to be his greatest inspiration. Chance has a 5 year old daughter, Brooklyn, who is his pride and joy and before his path in show business, he became a certified EMT and was on course to becoming a trained firefighter to support her. A self titled Power Rangers super fan, Chance grew up on the series. "It is a dream come true to be part of this legacy". While shooting Power Rangers in New Zealand, Chance is also busy working on solo music, which we can expect in the coming months.

Animal Sidekick If your character could have any animal or robot sidekick, what would it be and why? I would have a small monkey named Rayner who owns a small taco truck business. Yes that's very specific but don't judge me! Zayto would totally have a Velociraptor as a sidekick," Curry said. Ollie would definitely have a robotic reptile sidekick of some sort," Moya said. "Personally, I would love to have a shark as my sidekick. I love the ocean and it would be nice to have a shark friend out in the water when I'm surfing!" "I think Amelia would have a dog," Deno said. "And I'm thinking something like a golden retriever or a labradoodle. To get even more specific I think its name would be Ranger(duh)." "Without a doubt, I would have a little Saber Tooth Tiger Cub called Billie who loves Athletics," Rao said. "I imagine she's especially good at Long Jump!" "No judgment from my end! :) I'd say if I had to choose an animal for my character, I'd choose a Black Phoenix," Perez said. "I don't have any specific reasoning, however, I love that the Phoenix symbolizes transformation, rebirth and hope. I'd say that's a great companion to keep around."