Power Rangers Fans Are Not So Hot on Dino Fury

The new season of Power Rangers has been officially unveiled, and it appears that the Sentai season known as Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger will be adapted into Power Rangers Dino Fury. Now, we previously knew that Ryusoulger was going to be the next season adapted, but we did not know the name or have the logo for it. With Dino Fury being announced, it didn't take long for reactions from Power Rangers Nation to fly in, and while there's enough hype for the season to get it trending on Twitter, the reactions to the actual name and theme aren't nearly as positive as Hasbro most likely would've hoped. We've collected a sampling of the general reactions on social media, and while there are some positive reactions to be sure, for the most part, there seems to be either frustration at another Dinosaur themed season or issues with the name itself.

The main issues with the name are actually not really anything to do with Dino Fury itself. Rather, they are about the comparisons being made to a name that was making the rounds previously, Dino Knights. Now, it's important to note that at no time was Dino Knights actually confirmed or even talked about by Hasbro, so this is purely a fan thing. That said, it did develop a following, and many assumed it would be the name, so to have that not be the case is ruffling some feathers.

On the theme aspect, I'm not exactly sure why there is so much frustration now and not back when this was initially revealed. Maybe it's the fact that Dino is now in the name, so more mainstream attention is being pushed towards it. In any case, I made my peace with that whole thing back then, though as I've said before, I was originally hoping for a space or cosmic theme, ala Uchu Sentai Kyuranger.

As for where I stand on Dino Fury, I actually like it a lot, and the logo is undeniably slick as well. Dino Fury is honestly a cooler sounding name than Dino Knights, at least to me, and as for the Dinosaur theme, while I would've loved a space theme, I totally get why Hasbro went Dinosaur.

This is really the first season where they have complete control of a season, and if you're going to start on solid footing, then Dinosaur is the proven entity to go with. Plus, it's a great way to test the market and see if it brings fans in, both regarding toylines and television, especially if you're planning on going Mighty Morphin for the movie.

