Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 Nominated for GLAAD Media Award

Fans were over the moon when Power Rangers: Dino Fury was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Live Action last year, and even more so when the show won. It stands to reason then that fans will also be thrilled to learn that Dino Fury has earned back-to-back nominations, as season 2 of Dino Fury has been nominated for this year's Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Live Action category. Dino Fury is up against some impressive competition once again, but Dino Fury could very well end up with back-to-back wins, and fingers crossed that ends up being the case.

Dino Fury is up against several projects from Disney+ this time, including High School Musical: The Musical and Zombies 3. Netflix also has some other nominations in the category, and Nickelodeon, Paramount+, and Hulu have entries in the mix as well. You can find all of the nominations for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Live Action below.

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

First Day (Hulu)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Monster High: The Movie (Nickelodeon, Paramount+)

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Netflix)

Raven's Home (Disney Channel)

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Netflix)

Trevor: The Musical (Disney+)

Zombies 3 (Disney+)

The GLAAD Media Awards recognize and honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community, and Dino Fury season 1 delivered a major milestone for the franchise, introducing the first LGBTQ+ Ranger Izzy (played by Tessa Rao) in the franchise's history. Season 2 continued to build on Izzy and Fern's relationship, and during a previous interview with Rao, we talked about how she felt about playing the franchise's first LGBTQ+ Ranger.

"It means so much. It's definitely this representation. This story is what made me, and continues to make me want to do this job," Rao said. "It's one of the most powerful things that we can do as performers is tell the stories of people that haven't been told either at all or correctly or enough, and there are a lot of stories like that out there, not just this one. So I think for me being able to have my first big role have such an important part of it like that... I don't think that it's the only part of Izzy that's important, I think it's just part of her identity, but I also can totally respect and appreciate how big of a moment this is, and I'm really proud. I just feel so proud to be a part of it."

Season 1 and 2 of Dino Fury is available on Netflix now, and Cosmic Fury is slated to hit in 2023. Once & Always will hit Netflix on April 19th.