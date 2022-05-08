Power Rangers Dino Fury Wins 2022 GLAAD Media Award

✖

Congratulations are in order for Power Rangers Dino Fury, as the show has won a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming. The GLAAD Media Awards recognize and honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community, and Dino Fury delivered a huge first for the franchise, introducing the first LGBTQ+ Ranger Izzy (played by Tessa Rao) across the show's 28 seasons. Congratulations to Dino Fury, Rao, and the show's full cast and crew on the amazing award.

Dino Fury was nominated alongside some other great shows, including Amphibia (Disney Channel), Centaurworld (Netflix), "Claudia and the Sad Goodbye" The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix), Diary of a Future President (Disney+), Doogie Kamealoha, MD (Disney+), High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+), The Loud House (Nickelodeon), "Manlee Men" Danger Force (Nickelodeon), and The Owl House (Disney Channel).

The cast, crew, writers and production team of Power Rangers Dino Fury is delighted to accept the 2022 #GLAADawards for Kids & Family Programing. Power Rangers promotes acceptance of all and celebrates our differences. Go Go Power Rangers! @glaad pic.twitter.com/EPmu3TZ2QT — POWER⚡️RANGERS (@PowerRangers) May 7, 2022

During a previous interview with Rao, we talked about how she felt about playing the franchise's first LGBTQ+ Ranger, and she couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of such a major moment in the franchise.

"It means so much. It's definitely this representation. This story is what made me, and continues to make me want to do this job," Rao said. "It's one of the most powerful things that we can do as performers is tell the stories of people that haven't been told either at all or correctly or enough, and there are a lot of stories like that out there, not just this one. So I think for me being able to have my first big role have such an important part of it like that... I don't think that it's the only part of Izzy that's important, I think it's just part of her identity, but I also can totally respect and appreciate how big of a moment this is, and I'm really proud. I just feel so proud to be a part of it."

Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 1 and the first half of Season 2 are available on Netflix now, and the remainder of season 2 is expected to hit the service later this year.

