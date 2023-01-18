Power Rangers Fans Are Loving the First 30th-Anniversary Special Footage

Power Rangers has dropped the first footage from its new 30th-Anniversary special now in the works for Netflix, and fans are absolutely loving what they have seen so far! As part of the major milestone for the franchise, actors from the classic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers seasons will be making their big comeback to the series for a brand new special, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. With the new special coming to Netflix later this Spring, fans have gotten to see the first look at what to expect from this new age take on such a classic franchise.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will feature the return of legendary stars of the cast, David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, Johnny Yong Bosch, Barbara Goodson, and Richard Horvitz. This new special will see the classic Mighty Morphin team taking on a major enemy from their past for a new battle, and the first look at this special teased these stars suiting up once more.

