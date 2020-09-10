Power Rangers PulseCon Panel Features Beast Morphers Reunion, Dino Fury, and More (Exclusive)

✖

Hasbro is giving fans something to look forward to with their first-ever Hasbro PulseCon, a completely virtual event that will take place on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel. All of Hasbro's beloved franchises will be a part of the event, and that definitely includes Power Rangers, which we can exclusively reveal will take the spotlight for a Power Rangers Entertainment Panel. The panel will feature the cast of Power Rangers Beast Morphers reuniting and sharing stories from the set and more, and the panel will be moderated by HyperForce Blue himself Andre Meadows. There will also be new footage and a Q&A, but the real scene-stealer is the big announcement they have planned, which as you can see in the tease below, probably involves Dino Fury.

The panel will include Rorrie Davis, Jacqueline Scislowski, Jazz Baduwalia, Abraham Rodriguez, Colby Strong, Liana Ramirez, Kristina Ho, and Cosme Flores, and you can find the official description for the panel below.

"Unleash the Beasts! The cast of Power Rangers Beast Morphers will be reuniting live at PulseCon sharing behind the scenes stories from the set and talking about what life has been like being a Power Ranger! The panel, moderated by Andre Meadows (@BlackNerd), will feature never before seen footage and a live Q&A. If that’s not enough, we’ll be making a historic announcement….or should we say PREHISTORIC! Ranger Nation, if this panel could be summed up in one word, it would be MORPHINOMINAL!"

If that wasn't enough, the Power Rangers team will also be revealing new Power Rangers products during the event, so you don't want to miss out.

“To be a part of this new virtual experience that celebrates fan culture and incorporates so many different iconic entertainment properties is truly a thrilling opportunity and I can’t wait for fans to check it out,” says Jackie Jennings, Hasbro PulseCon host.

“We are constantly impressed by our fan community and their unwavering passion for Hasbro brands. The Hasbro Pulse community was built with them in mind, and we’re excited to take fan-first engagement with our Pulse platform even deeper,” says Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer for Hasbro. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the fans, providing community connection at a time where everyone needs it most, and ultimately delivering a peek behind the curtain on their favorite brands in a way only Hasbro can.”

Hasbro PulseCon will run from September 25th to the 26th exclusively on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel and will be hosted by SYFY Wire's Jackie Jennings.

