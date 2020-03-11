Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green Reveals She's Pregnant

Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green revealed on Monday that she’s pregnant. She announced the news to fans via her Instagram page, posting a photo of herself with husband Kenric Green and their son. “Adding another passenger to the Green train!” Martin-Green wrote. “All aboard little lady, this train is fueled by Love and we’re already overflowing with it for you.” That she writes "little lady" and tagged the post with the hashtags “#babygirl” and “#babysister” suggest that Martin-Green is expecting a girl. Martin-Green plays Commander Michael Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery. The series wrapped production of its third season in February. It is expected to premiere later this year.

“It’s definitely coming up 2020,” Martin-Green said in December. “And I would venture to say closer to early 2020 than anything, but yeah, it’s going to be incredible. I can tell you that. I think it’s a stunning season.

“That’s why it’s so stirring to me… in like this moment right now, to talk about the beginning, that’s what is so interesting to me – to be where we are now, but to know where we came from. And I really think we did what all shows should do, and got better with age and get better with time It’s really quite gripping to see where we’ve come and how we continue to build and grow, to higher heights and deeper depths.”

The new season sends the Discovery and its crew into the 32nd century. That will put Star Trek: Discovery at the forefront of Star Trek canon.

“Well, the beauty of going into the future – boldly, I might add, pun intended – is that everything is new,” Martin-Green said at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019. “So everything you will see will be new. And we were able, blessed, to shoot in Iceland for the first episode of season three and you are going to see a world that you’ve never seen before and we are not in Terralysium. We did not end there like we planned. So, now we have to figure out where we are, when we are, and who we are at this point now. So it’s very innervating, to say the least, to be able to build canon moment to moment.

“This world is very interesting and it's intoxicating and it's exotic because it's brand new and what happened in this world and — I heard a lot of people say when they found out we were going to be a prequel, they said, you know, ‘Well, what happened after Voyager?’ You know what I mean? “Did nothing happen after Voyager?” So it's so exciting to be from the but also come here. Anything can happen.”

