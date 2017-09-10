The Orville Will Feature Old School Star Trek Style Storytelling Says Producer

Star Trek fans should take Seth McFarlane’s upcoming space comedy The Orville lightly. It may turn out to be closer to old school Sta Trek television than they’d expect.

McFarlane has gone on the record as saying the show is “has more in common Star Trek than Futurama,” and several Star Trek veterans are working on The Orville. Among them is former Star Trek writer and producer Brannon Braga, who says Orville will return to the relevant storytelling that Star Trek used to exemplify.

The comment came on Twitter when a fans tweeted out a scene from “Distant Origin,” one of Braga’s Star Trek episodes. The fan noted that the episode was “surprisingly relevant” today. Braga responded by tweeting, “This is the kind of storytelling I miss – and we will do on The Orville.”

This is the kind of storytelling I miss – and we will do on @TheOrville https://t.co/FterDD8bw8 — Brannon Braga (@BrannonBraga) July 7, 2017

There is an official Star Trek series coming this fall, but some fans have been turned off by the new look of Star Trek: Discovery and the fact that it requires a subscription to CBS All Access to watch. Could Orville be what those fans are hoping for?

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane (FAMILY GUY, “Ted”) and director Jon Favreau (“The Jungle Book,” “Iron Man”), THE ORVILLE is a live-action, one-hour series set 400 years in the future that follows the adventures of The Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship, as its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of everyday life. The series stars MacFarlane as the ship’s Commanding Officer and Adrianne Palicki (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Friday Night Lights”) as his ex-wife, who’s assigned as his First Officer.

The Orville will premiere Sunday, Sept. 10 on Fox.

