Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ Movie Gets a Screenwriter

Yes, Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie is actually happening, and now the film has a screenwriter in place.

According to Deadline, Paramount has tapped Mark L. Smith to write the script for this R-rated take on the Star Trek universe, based on the idea conceived by Tarantino himself.

Smith, who penned the script for The Revenant, may seem like an odd choice for Tarantino. The director is well-known for the incredible amount of dialogue he puts in his films. Smith’s Revenant script used very little dialogue to tell its story.

Despite the different approaches to the dialogue situation, it sounds as though Tarantino is very happy with Smith’s work. In fact, according to Deadline’s report, he hand-picked the writer.

Along with Tarantino, producer J.J. Abrams put together a writers room of four potential screenwriters. Smith was joined by Lindsey Beer, Drew Pearce and Megan Amram in the room, and Tarantino ultimately decided that Smith was the one to bring his vision to life.

The idea for the movie is being called “daring,” and Tarantino was promised by both Abrams and Paramount that the film would definitely be rated R.

Smith will begin writing the script while Tarantino gets into production on his next movie, which focuses on the Manson Family murders. The untitled film is set to release on August 9, 2019, the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate’s murder.