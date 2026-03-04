Star Trek Officially Ends an 11-Year Streak & Leaves the Franchise’s Future Uncertain

History runs in cycles, and that’s certainly true of Star Trek. The franchise ebbs and wanes; The Next Generation‘s launch in 1987 led to an 18-year period where we got one new TV show after another, only ending in 2005 with the Enterprise finale. But it would be over a decade until we got a new Star Trek series, Discovery, which began a new golden age. We’ve had seven different Star Trek TV shows since the USS Discovery arrived on our screens (plus the little-loved Section 31).

Discovery was officially announced on November 2, 2015. Since then, there’s never been a time when a new Star Trek TV series hadn’t been either greenlit or in production… until now. As noted by Trek Movie, we’ve now come to the end of that era. Both Strange New Worlds Season 6 and Starfleet Academy Season 2 are officially in post-production, and – in the absence of news about Starfleet Academy Season 3 – we’re now entering a time where the franchise’s future is uncertain. Oddly enough, though, that’s less to do with Star Trek than it is with other, bigger trends.

Why is Star Trek Slowing Down?

The timing of all this is actually more than a little sad. 2026 is the 60th anniversary of Star Trek, which means it should really be a year of celebrations; Starfleet Academy is doing its best (with stories harking back to other classic shows and an abundance of Easter eggs), but it feels like there should be so much more. Part of the problem is surely corporate changes, with rumors Paramount’s new owners, Skydance, don’t want to push ahead with franchises in quite the same way.

We saw something similar happen with Star Wars after Lucasfilm was purchased by Disney in 2012. There, the change in direction was even more abrupt; The Clone Wars was abruptly canceled as the House of Mouse pivoted dramatically (in an odd coincidence, that announcement was made in March 2013, 13 years ago this month). There are rumors of a similar Star Trek “reset” at Paramount, too, although these have yet to be tied to any reliable source.

In general (and excluding Strange New Worlds‘ record stats), Star Trek viewership has been declining for some years now. Starfleet Academy‘s ratings have been particularly disappointing, although it must be noted that specific show is primarily aimed at a specific demographic – which makes comparisons much harder. This doesn’t necessarily reflect a change in quality, but more perhaps a decline in franchise engagement, given other major franchises such as the MCU and Star Wars are struggling. Filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan believe we’ve entered a “post-franchise” era, and this will surely affect the small screen as well as the films.

The Streaming Industry Is Changing

That last comment is an important hint, because it points to broader changes that are affecting the entire industry. 2025 was the year peak streaming died, with both Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy and the Duffer brothers (creators of Stranger Things) reflecting on the fact they expect production to slow down dramatically. The streaming model hasn’t really paid off in the way many studios and streamers hoped, meaning production is down across the board. Streamers reduced their orders of scripted shows by a staggering 24% in the first half of 2025 (full figures for the year are not yet available).

Several studios are pivoting back towards theatrical. It’s no coincidence that 2026 sees both the Star Wars and Avengers franchises returning to the big screen after a seven-year absence, showing just how the focus has changed, while the future of Star Wars TV is as up in the air as Trek‘s. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Paramount take a similar approach to Disney, especially if Paramount’s purchase of Warner Bros. is approved by regulators. Indeed, by that logic, Paramount may well choose to let Star Trek wait until the deal is done.

Thankfully, there is time. This may be a disturbing “end of an era” moment for Star Trek, but we’ll still be getting new TV shows for at least another two years yet, given both Strange New Worlds Season 6 and Starfleet Academy Season 2 are now in post-production. While this pause in production is especially disappointing in the franchise’s 60th anniversary year, it certainly doesn’t mean that Star Trek is dead.

What do you think Paramount should do with Star Trek?