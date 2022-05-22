✖

Karl Urban is the latest Star Trek 4 star to offer an update on when the project might begin filming. Like most of his co-stars, Urban isn't sure of the details. He tells BBC's Radio X that he knows Paramount is working on the project, but the practical details of when it may start filming are still not set. "I have heard that it is happening, but I've been hearing that for the last three years," Urban says (via Trek Movie). "All I know is they are developing it, they're writing a script, and I know one hundred percent that we all want to come back and do it. So I think it's all just a matter of logistics and timing at this point."

Urban previously expressed concerns about Star Trek 4's schedule, noting his commitment to filming the next season of The Boys later this year. "I haven't seen a script, I know nothing," Urban, who plays Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy, told Variety in March. "But I would love to work with those guys again, so much fun, the best hang. We'll see."

Recently, Zachary Quinto, Urban's Star Trek co-star, while eager to reunite with the Enterprise crew, expressed skepticism that shooting will happen this year. "I don't know that we will do it this year. I don't know when it will happen. And I always maintain that I would love to do it," Quinto told The Hollywood Reporter. "But until I get something concrete — 'We're shooting this day, here's your script, get ready' — I'm in a wait and see pattern. I'm not really attached to it in any way until I have much more definitive certainty that it's actually happening."

Similarly, Chris Pine recently said he's still in the dark about where the next Star Trek movie stands. He told IndieWire, "Well, what's going on with Star Trek is frankly, I don't know. When the announcement was made at the shareholders' thing, I didn't know that they were doing that. I don't think anybody did. I met Matt Shakman, the director. He's a super-cool guy, very smart, I like him a great deal. I know there's a script out there somewhere and I'm waiting to see it. Looking forward to reading it. I love the group. I love the team. I love the world. Happy to go to work."

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Paramount Pictures has scheduled Star Trek 4 to release in theaters on December 22, 2023.