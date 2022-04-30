✖

Despite the previous announcement, Zachary Quinto isn't sure that Star Trek 4 will begin shooting this year with the Kelvin Timeline cast returning. Quinto, who plays Spock in Star Trek, is currently appearing in Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolfe? at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, where Star Trek 4 director Matt Shakman serves as artistic director. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Quinto about the play and touched on Star Trek's future. Quinto remains eager to reunite with his Enterprise crew for another cinematic adventure. However, he remains skeptical that it will happen this year as the studio, Paramount Pictures, has set no specific dates.

"I don't know that we will do it this year. I don't know when it will happen. And I always maintain that I would love to do it," Quinto said, noting that he has not year received a script for the sequel. "But until I get something concrete — 'We're shooting this day, here's your script, get ready' — I'm in a wait and see pattern. I'm not really attached to it in any way until I have much more definitive certainty that it's actually happening."

Quinto's co-star Karl Urban previously expressed concerns about Star Trek 4's schedule, citing his commitment to filming the next season of The Boys this year. "I haven't seen a script, I know nothing," Urban, who plays Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy, told Variety. "But I would love to work with those guys again, so much fun, the best hang. We'll see."

Similarly, Chris Pine, who plays Captain James T. Kirk, remains in the dark about where the next Star Trek voyage stands. He told IndieWire, "Well, what's going on with Star Trek is frankly, I don't know. When the announcement was made at the shareholders' thing, I didn't know that they were doing that. I don't think anybody did. I met Matt Shakman, the director. He's a super-cool guy, very smart, I like him a great deal. I know there's a script out there somewhere and I'm waiting to see it. Looking forward to reading it. I love the group. I love the team. I love the world. Happy to go to work."

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Paramount Pictures has scheduled Star Trek 4 to release in theaters on December 22, 2023.