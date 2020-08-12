Doctor Who Star David Tennant Wants a Role in the Star Trek Universe

✖

David Tennant has already spent time as the lead in one of the world's greatest sci-fi franchises, playing the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who. He's also spent time as a villain in the Marvel Universe, playing Kilgrave in Marvel's Jessica Jones, and the Harry Potter film series, playing Barty Crouch. He still has at least one more venerable franchise he'd like to cross off his acting bucket list. During a Reddit ask me anything session, Tennant said he'd like to join the Star Trek universe, especially after having Star Trek: The Original Series star George Takei on his podcast, David Tennant Does a Podcast.

"Star Trek would be great," Tennant said in response to a fan's question. "After talking to George Takei for the podcast I've got a bit immersed in it."

While Tennant has moved on from playing the Doctor in Doctor Who television, he's still a part of the franchise's extended universe. He's starred in a series of audio dramas titled Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures. The series has reunited him with companions Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate). The next installment will see him adventuring with the Doctor's Wife, River Song (Alex Kingston). Here's the synopsis:

"The Doctor knows that River Song is a part of his future. A maddening, intriguing, but inevitable part. Their lives are becoming inextricably intertwined, but in these early days – for the Doctor at least – they must navigate their relationship without too many spoilers. Whatever her past, and the Doctor's future, holds, River will make sure that he has fun untangling the mystery…"

The Doctor is now playing by Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to land the role. In 2019, Tennant revealed what advice he passed along to Whittaker about playing the iconic hero.

"To certain people, you'll always be the Doctor, which is a wonderful, humbling thing but it does mean accepting an adjustment to your life," he said. "You have to be ready for that. It's a unique experience and there's a very small support group who know how that feels. One would never give advice about how to play a part. The acting bit is what you go to drama school for. All you can help with is the other stuff.

"Jodie was such an exciting choice. I'm hugely proud of how successful she's been. What did you think of the backlash against the last series being too PC? Is it possible to be too politically correct? What does that even mean? Inclusivity has always been one of Doctor Who's strengths."

