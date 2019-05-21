Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures to Reunite David Tennant With Catherine Tate

David Tennant and Catherine Tate will reprise their roles as the Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble for three more Doctor Who adventures. Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures Volume Three reunites the fan-favorite Doctor and companion duo, and brings along the entire Noble family for a ride in the TARDIS. The three new audio drama episodes from Big Finish include an investigation into London’s smog in the 1950s-set episode “The Creeping Death” by Roy Gill. The Doctor and Donna visit the underwater city of the Judoon in “One Mile Down” by Jenny T Colgan, and The Doctor and Donna get in on reality television in “No Place” by James Goss. You can watch the trailer above.

“Three box sets in and my excitement about working on The Tenth Doctor Adventures is as strong as ever,” says producer David Richardson. “When we first started thinking about this new set of stories I emailed Russell T Davies to ask about including Sylvia Noble. He suggested we should try for Wilf Mott too – it had never occurred to me that we might be able to get actor Bernard Cribbins involved. But a call to Bernard’s agent revealed how delighted he was by the prospect, and there we had it – the Noble family together again, nine years after they last appeared on TV.”

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures Volume Three will be released in a five-disc collector’s edition – limited to 5,000 copies – as a CD deluxe bookset for a pre-release price of $35, with the download version for $25. The limited-edition CD release includes Doctor Who and Blake’s 7 costume designer June Hudson’s costumes for some of the creatures and aliens, and writer and SFX specialist Mike Tucker’s storyboards, as well as behind-the-scenes interviews from some of the cast and crew, including a one-hour special “David Tennant at Big Finish.”

The three episodes can also be purchased individually for $8.99 on download and $10.99 on CD or as a bundle for $22 on download and $25 on CD.

Tennant and Tate reunited as the Doctor and Donna Noble for the first volume of Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures. Tennant then reunited with his first companion, Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler, for Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures Volume Two. Both of those previous volumes of Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures are available on the Big Finish website.

