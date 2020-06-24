Doctor Who: David Tennant and Alex Kingston Return for New Adventure

✖

There's some exciting news for Doctor Who fans who have already finished binging the series on HBO Max. Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures already reunited Ten with Donna Noble and Rose Tyler. Now he’s getting back together with his wife. Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Alex Kingston will reunite for a series of new audio adventures from Big Finish ahead of the Doctor Who relaunch. Tennant and Kingston first appeared together in the 2008 two-part Doctor Who story “Silence in the Library”/”The Forest of the Dead,” which introduced Kingston as Professor River Song, the wife of the Doctor. Kingston reprised the role as a recurring guest star, but only after Tennant’s Tenth Doctor regenerated into Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor. Now Tennant and Kingston will have their own adventures beginning n November 2020.

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor and River Song will be a three-episode, full-cast production. The episodes also include special guest appearances by Peter Davison as the Fifth Doctor and Colin Baker as the Sixth Doctor.

Producer David Richardson says in a statement, “The Tenth Doctor only met River Song once on TV, and that was at the end of her life. But what happened after/before that, after/before the Eleventh Doctor came on the scene? What a joy this run of stories was to make, bringing David Tennant and Alex Kingston together online to record during lockdown, exploring those previously untold meetings between Ten and River. Those two actors absolutely sparkled together - it was so clear they were having a blast!”

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor and River Song is now available to pre-order from the Big Finish website. Here’s the summary of the three-part adventure:

“The Doctor knows that River Song is a part of his future. A maddening, intriguing, but inevitable part. Their lives are becoming inextricably intertwined, but in these early days – for the Doctor at least – they must navigate their relationship without too many spoilers. Whatever her past, and the Doctor’s future, holds, River will make sure that he has fun untangling the mystery...

Details of the three very special stories that make up this box set are as follows:

Expiry Dating by James Goss: The first time the Doctor met River Song, he saw her die. And now she’s asking him on a date. Well, not a date, exactly... More of a mission. But the Doctor isn’t at anyone’s beck and call. Or so he thinks. With billions of lives hanging in the balance, can the Doctor afford not to do whatever River wants? Whichever one of him she asks?

Precious Annihilation by Lizzie Hopley: When jewels become lethal in the London of 1912, both River and the Doctor turn up to find out why. A mystery takes them centuries into the past, and onto the high seas, where a superstitious crew edges towards mutiny. The star-crossed couple are about to find out that, while gemstones inspire jealousy, love can be the deadliest treasure of all…

Ghosts by Jonathan Morris: River and the Doctor meet on the most haunted planet in the galaxy. The Doctor’s not sure it’s an ideal date - until they discover a mystery. Something is wrong with the ghosts. Something might even be killing them... And as the Doctor and River investigate, the truth of what’s happening on the planet of ghosts may prove deadly for them both."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.