CBS All Access Announces Star Trek Universe, The Stand Panels for New York Comic Con Metaverse
CBS All Access and CBS Television Studios on Wednesday announced its plans for the virtual New York City Comic Con Metaverse convention. Those plans include a block of Star Trek Universe panels featuring the casts of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks, as well as a panel dedicated to the limited event series The Stand, adapting Stephen King's beloved post-apocalyptic novel. New York Comic Con’s Metaverse, which replaces the annual gathering at the Javits Center in New York City, takes place virtually from October 8th through October 11th. Fans can watch the panels at New York Comic Con's YouTube page and on FindtheMetaverse.com.
CBS All Access' schedule includes a back-to-back block of Star Trek programming to kick off the opening day of New York Comic Con’s Metaverse on Thursday, October 8th. The panel feature the cast and producers from Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Discovery, and some surprise guests. There's also the inaugural panel for cast and producers of The Stand on Friday, October 9th. The full schedule with panel details follows:
- Thursday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 PM, ET/9:00 AM, PT:
- STAR TREK UNIVERSE | Exclusive Conversations with Casts of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS + STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and SURPRISE GUESTS
- The beloved panel returns to New York Comic Con with a special virtual edition, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with casts and producers from the “Star Trek” universe on CBS All Access, alongside a few special surprise guests.
- Join the creator of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, Mike McMahan, and series voice cast for a special edition of CBS All Access’ official “Star Trek” after-show, “The Ready Room,” as they dive into the season one finale with host Wil Wheaton. Voice cast appearing include Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman.
- Be the first to learn the latest about STAR TREK: DISCOVERY before season three premieres on Thursday, Oct. 15, exclusively on CBS All Access. Join series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz; new cast members David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander; and series co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, for an exclusive conversation on what’s in store for the U.S.S. Discovery crew. Moderated by Sarah Rodman of Entertainment Weekly.
- Friday, Oct. 9 at 12:40 PM, ET/9:40 AM, PT:
- THE STAND | Exclusive Q&A with Cast + Inside Look
- Based on Stephen King’s iconic post-apocalyptic novel of the same name, the much-anticipated limited event series asks the question “where will you stand?” in the ultimate fight between good and evil. Join series stars Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young and Owen Teague alongside showrunner Benjamin Cavell and executive producer Taylor Elmore, as they discuss bringing this epic story to life and what fans can expect when the series premieres Thursday, Dec. 17, exclusively on CBS All Access. Moderated by Anthony Breznican of Vanity Fair.
