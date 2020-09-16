CBS All Access Announces Star Trek Universe, The Stand Panels for New York Comic Con Metaverse

✖

CBS All Access and CBS Television Studios on Wednesday announced its plans for the virtual New York City Comic Con Metaverse convention. Those plans include a block of Star Trek Universe panels featuring the casts of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks, as well as a panel dedicated to the limited event series The Stand, adapting Stephen King's beloved post-apocalyptic novel. New York Comic Con’s Metaverse, which replaces the annual gathering at the Javits Center in New York City, takes place virtually from October 8th through October 11th. Fans can watch the panels at New York Comic Con's YouTube page and on FindtheMetaverse.com.

CBS All Access' schedule includes a back-to-back block of Star Trek programming to kick off the opening day of New York Comic Con’s Metaverse on Thursday, October 8th. The panel feature the cast and producers from Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Discovery, and some surprise guests. There's also the inaugural panel for cast and producers of The Stand on Friday, October 9th. The full schedule with panel details follows: