Star Trek: Classic Klingon Ship Hidden in ‘Discovery’ Season 2 Trailer

Star Trek: Discovery is already set to feature the most recognizable Star Trek ship of all, the USS Enterprise, but the new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 show’s another classic era Star Trek ship from the other side of the war.

There is a shot in the Star Trek: Discovery Season Two trailer that shows a green holographic representation of a Klingon battle cruiser, one of the most recognizable ships from classic Star Trek.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

Part of the reason the ship is so recognizable is that not only is it one of the most frequently seen Klingon ships, but the ship design and specifications were traded to the Romulans in exchange for cloaking technology, meaning it was also used by the Romulan Star Empire. In the Star Trek: The Original Series season three episode “The Enterprise Incident,” Spock confirmed that Starfleet intelligence had heard of Romulans using Klingon designs, indicating an alliance between the two empires.

This is just speculation, but perhaps the Klingon storyline in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 could shed more light on the Klingon-Romulan alliance and the exchange of technology between the Klingon Empire and the Romulan Star Empire that had ramifications in the Star Trek universe for centuries to come, specifically during the era of Star Trek: The Next Generation and its spinoffs.

Fans will likely also wonder if the return of a classic Klingon ship design is also somehow tied to the Klingons themselves regaining a facet of their classic designs with the return of Klingon hair. That change has been explained by a cultural practice. Perhaps the appearance of the classic battlecruiser is actually a further signal that the Discovery Klingons are becoming more like the Klingons of The Original Series by moving away from the more ornate Klingon ship designs seen in Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season.

Star Trek: Discovery designer Glenn Hetrick has hinted that fans should expect something different from Discovery’s Klingons in season two.

“In season two, you are going to see much different designs,” Hetrick said. “You are going to see different houses you haven’t seen before. One of the most important things to us was that at this point in canon, as we head towards the current version of unification, the houses really each grow up on different planets. It is an Empire, it is not just Qo’noS…We have seen six of the great houses in close up in season one. As we move forward into the next season, I promise that we will continue exploring and unpacking and unfolding that infinitely interesting story of what the Klingon culture looks like on a wider level.”

What do you think of the classic Klingon ship showing up in the Star Trek: Discovery Season Two trailer? Let us know in the comments!

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.