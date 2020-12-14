Star Trek: Discovery Returns to the Mirror Universe In New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three travels to the Mirror Universe in photos from its tenth episode, "Terra Firma, Part 2." The episode concludes the two-part story focusing on Philippa Georgiou's recent illness, caused by her traveling across both time and dimensions. According to the synopsis, "Georgiou uncovers the true depths of the plot against her, leading her to a revelation about how deeply her time on the U.S.S. Discovery truly changed her." The new photos from the episode include shots of Georgiou and the Mirror Universe version of Burnham, Tilly, Saru, and members of the Discovery bridge crew.

"Terra Firma Part 2" is written by Kalinda Vazquez from a story by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt & Alan McElroy. Chloe Domont directs the episode.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

