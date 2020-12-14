Star Trek: Discovery Returns to the Mirror Universe In New Photos

By Jamie Lovett

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three travels to the Mirror Universe in photos from its tenth episode, "Terra Firma, Part 2." The episode concludes the two-part story focusing on Philippa Georgiou's recent illness, caused by her traveling across both time and dimensions. According to the synopsis, "Georgiou uncovers the true depths of the plot against her, leading her to a revelation about how deeply her time on the U.S.S. Discovery truly changed her." The new photos from the episode include shots of Georgiou and the Mirror Universe version of Burnham, Tilly, Saru, and members of the Discovery bridge crew.

"Terra Firma Part 2" is written by Kalinda Vazquez from a story by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt & Alan McElroy. Chloe Domont directs the episode.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

Are you excited for the next episode of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments. New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery debut weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 10 014
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Mary Wiseman as Ensign Tilly

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 10 013
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Mary Wiseman as Ensign Tilly

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 10 012
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 10 009
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 10 011
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 10 010
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou and Mary Wiseman as Ensign Tilly

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 10 008
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Emily Coutts as Lt. Detmer, Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and Ronnie Rowe Jr. as Lt. Bryce

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 10 002
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 10 005
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 10 004
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 10 001
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Doug Jones as Saru and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 10 003
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
