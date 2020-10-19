Star Trek: Discovery Season 3, Episode 2 Photos: The Crew Arrives In the 32nd Century

Star Trek: Discovery is back. Last week's season three premiere episode saw Cmdr. Michael Burnham arriving in the 32nd century, where the galaxy is much different than the one she knew. Now her crew aboard the USS Discovery are following. CBS All Access released new photos from the second episode of the season, "Far From Home." The photos show Saru, Tilly, Georgiou as well as other members of the Discovery crew. There's also a new character, Jake Weber as Zareh. The official synopsis for the episode reads, "After the U.S.S. Discovery crash-lands on a strange planet, the crew finds themselves racing against time to repair their ship. Meanwhile, Saru and Tilly embark on a perilous first-contact mission in hopes of finding Burnham."

"Far From Home" is written by Michelle Paradise & Jenny Lumet & Alex Kurtzman. Olatunde Osunsanmi directs the epsiode.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

Are you excited for the next episode of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments. New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery debut weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access.