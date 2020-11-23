Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3 Episode 7, "Unification III" Photos

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three continues with a new episode this week. The seventh episode of the season on CBS All Access is titled "Unification III," a title that suggests a follow-up to a classic Star Trek: The Next Generation two-parter that involved Spock. In the episode, according to the synopsis, "While grappling with the fallout of her recent actions, and what her future might hold, Burnham agrees to represent the Federation in an intense debate about the release of politically sensitive – but highly valuable – Burn data." These new photos from the episode include shots of Stamets, Burnham, Tilly, and the Discovery bridge crew. Take a look below.

"Unification III" is written by Kirsten Beyer. Jon Dudkowski directs the episode.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

Are you excited for the next episode of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments. New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery debut weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access.