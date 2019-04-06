‘Star Trek: Discovery’: “Through the Valley of Shadows” Photos Released

CBS All Access has released new photos from this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery. The episode is titled “Through the Valley of Shadows” and sees Mary Chieffo return as Klingon High Chancellor L’Rell. The episode sees Discovery head to the Klingon monastery world of Borteh, where L’Rell and Ash Tyler’s child is hidden away. When Discovery reaches Borteh, they’re greeted by a fleet of Section 31 ships being guided by Control, the sentient artificial intelligence inhabiting Capt. Leland’s body that wants to eliminate all organic life in the universe. So what role does the Klingon child play in its great plans?

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Cmdr. Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Cmdr. Saru), Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler), Anson Mount (Capt. Christopher Pike), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), and Ethan Peck (Spock).

Anson Mount as Captain Pike

Ethan Peck as Spock; Ali Momen as Kamran Grant; Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Tig Notaro as Reno

Anthony Rapp as Stamets

Shazad Latif as Tyler

Doug Jones as Saru

Mary Chieffo as L’Rell; Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Shazad Latif as Tyler

Mary Chieffo as L’Rell