Star Trek fandom returns to Las Vegas for The 55-Year Mission Tour, a Star Trek fan gathering orchestrated by Creation Entertainment. The Star Trek fan convention occurs from August 11th through August 15th at the Rio Suites Hotel, with more than 15,000 guests expected to attend. The event celebrates both 55 years of Star Trek as well as Creation Entertainment's own 50th anniversary. The five-day event features many activities and special guests, including Star Trek's original Captain Kirk, William Shatner, other guests from classic and current Star Trek series, and Kelsey Grammer for the first time at a Star Trek event.

The event will include a tribute for Shatner, who celebrated his 90th birthday earlier this year. There will be a video chronicling highlights from his career, with narration by Shatner himself, as he shares memories from the sets of Star Trek's original television run and subsequent films, as well as his many convention appearances.

(Photo: Creation Entertainment)

Other special guests at the event include Star Trek’s George Takei (Sulu, Thursday and Sunday), Nichelle Nichols (Uhura, Saturday), and Walter Koenig (Chekov, Friday only); Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham from Star Trek: Discovery, Sunday only); Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager, Sunday only); and in his first Trek appearance, six-time Emmy Award-winner Kelsey Grammer (Captain Morgan Bateson from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Saturday only).

There's also a planned celebration of Gene Roddenberry's centennial. The Star Trek creator would have turned 100 this year, and Creation will honor his life and legacy with a special tribute. For what would have been Leonard Nimoy's 90th birthday, The 55-Year Mission Tour will honor the Spock actor with a fine art photography exhibit and video footage featuring highlights from his convention appearances.

There will also be a non-stop theatrical show with behind-the-scenes presentations, costume and trivia contests, no-minimum bid auctions of unique collectibles and one-of-a-kind items, and fan-made music videos. The exhibit hall will feature major companies and distributors selling and displaying sci-fi collectibles from across the universe.

The convention also includes science panels by leading industry expert Dr. Mohamed Noor, Dean of Natural Sciences at Duke University and science consultant for Star Trek, focusing on how real-life science compares to the Star Trek universe. Dr. David Williams, a planetary geologist with Arizona State University and consultant of many NASA planetary missions, will discuss the exploration of our solar system and its planets, moons, and asteroids.

Along with nighttime-themed parties, the Saturday Night Gala Celebration will feature the Nevada Pops Orchestra. This special night features Maestro Richard McGee, a 45-piece orchestra, special guest conductors Dennis McCarthy (Grammy Award-winning composer), and Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery's Emmy Award-winning composer). Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery) and Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard) will perform with the orchestra.

Fans will also have the opportunity to get married in Vegas, Star Trek-style, and participate in a cosplay Costume Competition and Costume Parade. Visit the Creation Entertainment website for tickets and more information.