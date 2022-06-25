Star Trek: Lower Decks Miniseries Announced

Star Trek: Lower Decks is coming to comics. IDW Publishing a three-issue Star Trek: Lower Decks miniseries based on Star Trek's first animated comedy. Given the genre, they've seemingly found the perfect writer for the series in Eisner-winner Ryan North, known for his work on The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl for Marvel. He's teaming with artist Chris Fenoglio (who is also providing a variant cover for IDW's upcoming milestone Star Trek #400 one-shot). The first issue of the series arrives in September. This should be extra bonus good news for Star Trek: Lower Decks fans as the third season of the animated show will debut on Paramount+ this year as well, and the second season is headed to Blu-ray.

Star Trek: Lower Decks #1 will ship with three covers. Fenoglio provides one, with Jay Fosgitt providing another, and Philip Murphy on the retailer incentive cover. Here's the first issue's synopsis:

(Photo: Chris Fenoglio, IDW Publishing)

(Photo: Jay Fosgitt, IDW Publishing)

(Photo: Philip Murphy, IDW Publishing)

The hit Paramount+ animated series makes its comics debut with Eisner-winning comics writer Ryan North (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) at the helm! Soon after leading her crew on a planetary expedition aimed at building bridges and advancing Federation technology, Captain Freeman begins to suspect that the planet and its people are not all what they seem… Meanwhile, the crew in the lower decks take to the holodeck, enjoying some much-needed recreational time—until a bloodthirsty visitor decides to join in on their games.

Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) created Star Trek: Lower Decks. The upcoming season "challenges the USS Cerritos ensigns in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for season two's epic cliffhanger finale." That cliffhanger saw Captain Freeman taken into custody on false charges that she'd conspired to destroy the Pakled homeworld.

Star Trek: Lower Decks' cast of characters includes "lower deckers" Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, played by Eugene Cordero. The cast also includes USS Cerritos' bridge crew Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; and Doctor T'Ana, played by Gillian Vigman.

CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm, produces Star Trek: Lower Decks with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Heather Kadin are executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth) is the animation studio behind the series.