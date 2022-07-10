Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Releases First Clip

With Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' first season finale debuting last week, Paramount+ capped off a 30-week run of new Star Trek episodes on the streaming service. The downside of that is, for the first time in months, Star Trek fans now find themselves with no definitive date for when the next installment of the franchise arrives. Paramount+ at least left fans with a parting gift in the form of the first clip from the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, revealed on The Ready Room. In April, Paramount+ released a teaser trailer for the upcoming season, suggesting a starship heist is in the works. This first clip offers the first taste of how that begins to come together.

With Capt. Freeman framed for destroying Pakled Planet, the USS Certtos is in drydock. Ensign Boimler (Jack Quaid) has returned home to his family's raisin vineyard. The way the scene is set up and Boimler's outfit are both clear callbacks to Picard working on his family's wine vineyard in the Star Trek: The Next Generation finale "All Good Things…" Boimler, oblivious to the sexual advance of his fellow workers, gets a visit from Ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome). Together, they begin putting together a plan to clear the captain's name. You can watch the clip below, then look out for more Star Trek: Lower Decks news coming from the Star Trek Universe panel block at San Diego Comic-Con.

Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) created Star Trek: Lower Decks. The upcoming season "challenges the USS Cerritos ensigns in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for season two's epic cliffhanger finale." That cliffhanger saw Captain Freeman taken into custody on false charges that she'd conspired to destroy the Pakled homeworld.

Star Trek: Lower Decks' cast of characters includes "lower deckers" Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, played by Eugene Cordero. The cast also includes USS Cerritos' bridge crew Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; and Doctor T'Ana, played by Gillian Vigman.

Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the US and Latin America and is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India, and other regions. Star Trek: lower Decks airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ in 2022. The show's first two seasons are streaming now on Paramount+. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two also arrives on Blu-ray this week.